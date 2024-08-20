Assam CM Assures Swift Justice in Cases Similar to Kolkata Incident

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that his administration would deliver swift justice if an incident similar to the one in Kolkata occurred in Assam. His statement comes in response to the recent outrage over an incident in Kolkata, where questions have been raised about the handling of the case.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma emphasized the Assam government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that any such incident in the state would be met with immediate and decisive action. He underscored that the state’s judicial and law enforcement systems are prepared to act swiftly to ensure justice is served.

The Chief Minister’s remarks have resonated with citizens, who have called for more robust measures to protect public safety. His comments also reflect the growing demand for accountability and prompt justice in cases of serious crimes, as the public remains vigilant about the actions of their leaders and law enforcement agencies.