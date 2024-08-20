25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Assures Swift Justice in Cases Similar to Kolkata Incident

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 20, Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that his administration would deliver swift justice if an incident similar to the one in Kolkata occurred in Assam. His statement comes in response to the recent outrage over an incident in Kolkata, where questions have been raised about the handling of the case.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma emphasized the Assam government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that any such incident in the state would be met with immediate and decisive action. He underscored that the state’s judicial and law enforcement systems are prepared to act swiftly to ensure justice is served.

The Chief Minister’s remarks have resonated with citizens, who have called for more robust measures to protect public safety. His comments also reflect the growing demand for accountability and prompt justice in cases of serious crimes, as the public remains vigilant about the actions of their leaders and law enforcement agencies.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam District Sees Drop in Child Malnutrition with Fish Powder in...

The Hills Times -