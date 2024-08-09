Assam CM chairs meeting on Skill Development, outlines roadmap for youth empowerment

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over a significant meeting with officials from the Department of Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, aimed at improving the skill development of youths in the state, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of modernizing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) by enhancing their teaching methods and revising curricula to include subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Drone Robotics.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Mallahbaruah stated, “Attended a review meeting of the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, chaired by Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir. His guidance and recommendations will undoubtedly inspire us further to promote Skill Education in the state and ensure an efficient workforce in near future.”

Attended a review meeting of the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, chaired by Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir. His guidance and recommendations will undoubtedly inspire us further to promote Skill Education in the state and ensure an efficient workforce in… pic.twitter.com/aUFOfUDdx1 — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) August 8, 2024

A key target discussed was the training of 50,000 young individuals in vital competencies, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Company Secretary (CS) positions, and Financial Services.

Sarma further pinpointed 10 essential sectors, such as semiconductors, healthcare, and agriculture, where there is an increasing need for skilled labor.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the Chief Minister suggested the integration of all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into the Assam Skill University to guarantee a consistent standard of education and training.

Furthermore, he called upon officials to adopt exemplary practices aimed at enhancing the employability of the state’s youth, in accordance with the national objective of achieving a developed India by the year 2047.