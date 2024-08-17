32 C
Assam CM Congratulates Elvis Ali Hazarika for Historic Swim Across Poland Gulf

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Elvis Ali Hazarika for becoming the first Assamese to swim across the Poland Gulf, extending his best wishes for future endeavors.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 17, Saturday: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shri Elvis Ali Hazarika for his remarkable achievement in successfully swimming across the Poland Gulf, off the shores of Gdańsk Pomerania, Poland. Hazarika’s feat makes him the first Assamese to accomplish this challenging swim.

In a tweet, HCM Dr. Sarma praised Hazarika’s determination and endurance, wishing him good luck in all his future endeavors. This historic achievement adds another feather to Hazarika’s cap, inspiring countless others in Assam and beyond.

