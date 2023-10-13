31 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 13, 2023
Assam CM distributes Rs 161 crore worth of bicycles to 3.7 lakh students

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 13: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on On October 13, reiterated his pledge to improve educational quality in the state. He said, “Pragati and Vikas rely on enhancing ease of living and fostering an environment where our children can receive quality education.”

He mentioned that Assam is not only overhauling more than 4,000 schools and filling teaching positions, but also providing students with cycles, computers, and two-wheelers. He emphasized the state’s efforts to ensure that students have access to essential resources like bicycles, computers, and two-wheelers to support their educational pursuits.

Chief Minister Sarma, along with state education officials, distributed Rs 161 crore worth bicycles to 3.7 lakh deserving 9th standard students across public schools. Notably, 56 per cent of the recipients of this initiative are girls, reflecting the government’s commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of young women.

At the distribution event, Chief Minister Sarma shared his vision, “We aim to establish an educational ecosystem where every child has equal opportunities to excel. This step is a small but crucial part of our commitment to ensuring that Assam’s youth can concentrate on their education without the hindrance of lengthy, exhausting commutes.”

