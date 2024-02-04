Assam CM Emphasizes Comprehensive Approach to Cancer Care on World Cancer Day

GUWAHATI: Feb 4: In a poignant message on World Cancer Day, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the importance of a holistic approach to combatting cancer.

He expressed that the battle against cancer requires a combination of proper diagnosis, effective treatment, and the resilience of the patient.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Himanta highlighted the initiatives being undertaken in Assam to establish a robust network of facilities dedicated to the detection and treatment of cancer patients.

“The fight against cancer has to be fought through proper diagnosis, treatment and resilience of the patient. In Assam, we are building a network of facilities across the State to detect & treat patients through the @CareAssam,” Sarma wrote X.

Sarma also stressed the significance of early detection in improving the chances of recovery and urged citizens to remain vigilant about the signs of illness and promptly consult the nearest healthcare professional when needed.

Timely medical intervention, he emphasized, is pivotal in paving the way for successful treatment outcomes.

“On #WorldCancerDay, I urge everyone to pay heed to signs of illness and consult the nearest doctor when needed. Early detection and treatment pave way to chances of recovery,” Sarma added.