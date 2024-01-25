Assam CM Encourages Voter Participation on National Voters Day

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: In a fervent appeal on the occasion of National Voters Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged citizens to actively participate in the “festival of democracy” by exercising their democratic right to vote.

Highlighting the significance of voting as a fundamental democratic right, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that it serves as a powerful means for individuals to voice their beliefs and choices.

- Advertisement -

As part of his appeal, he encouraged voters, especially those casting their votes for the first time, to critically evaluate policies and make informed choices.

“Voting is our democratic right, and the people must exercise it to voice their beliefs and choices. On #NationalVotersDay, I call upon all voters, especially the first-time voters, to carefully evaluate policies and take part in the festival of democracy & exercise their democratic right,” Sarma wrote micro-blogging site X.

National Voters Day is celebrated annually on January 25th to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. The day aims to encourage more young voters to participate in the democratic process and to create awareness about the importance of voting.