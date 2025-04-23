Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses election rally in Charaideo

23.5 C
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, April 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a large election rally at Lakwa Public Field in Charaideo on Tuesday, urging voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Panchayat elections if they seek development.

He contrasted this with the Congress, saying that a vote for them would mean a return to “lungi, suria, suta, kombal,” referencing welfare distributions made in the past.

The Chief Minister announced several welfare promises, including a monthly allowance of ₹300 for matriculation students to purchase books, and a grant of ₹2,500 for young men to help cover expenses for job examination applications.

He also pledged efforts to reduce electricity charges.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Sarma stated, “If the Congress continues to heckle us, my government will increase the existing ₹10,000 assistance to ₹25,000 for each beneficiary.”

He further said, “If people want to see fights in the Assembly, they should vote for Akhil Gogoi. But if they want jobs without corruption, vote for the BJP.”

Sarma also highlighted generous assistance from the Centre and outlined future infrastructure plans, including elevated corridors over Kaziranga National Park, an underground tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra River, and more development initiatives.

The rally also featured Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, who praised the state government’s efforts under Sarma’s leadership, citing cultural projects such as the UNESCO-recognized Charaideo Moidams, the Lachit Borphukan statue in Jorhat, and the Rang Ghar project.

The event was attended by Minister Jogen Mohan, former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, and several other prominent leaders.

