Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Appoints Olympian Archer Jayanta Talukdar as DSP

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appointed Olympian Archer Jayanta Talukdar as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

- Advertisement -

The appointed letter was given to Arjuna Awardee on February 16 during an event at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

At the function, CM Sarma praised the outstanding performance of the ace archer, underlining his role in Indian sports. The Chief Minister also appreciated that the award should have been given much earlier and regretted the delay, blaming the lack of action by the previous government.

He noted that Talukdar’s best years as an athlete were prior to 2014, and it was all the more important that his achievements be recognized in a timely fashion. Born on 2nd March, 1986, Jayanta Talukdar has been one of the cornerstone archers for India.

He has an illustrious career to his name with several achievements that include a personal gold medal during the 2006 Archery World Cup. He was also part of the Indian squad which won a silver medal during the 2004 Junior World Championships, further earning his status as one of the best players around.

- Advertisement -

Talukdar created history when he became the first-ever Indian archer to claim a gold medal at the 2006 FITA Meteksan World Cup. His achievements also include a gold medal at the South Asian Games and a bronze medal in the team event of the 2006 Asian Games.