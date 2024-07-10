Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Discusses Healthcare Enhancement with Kokrajhar Delegation

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with a delegation from Kokrajhar Civil Society, led by former Minister Smt. Pramila Rani Brahma, to discuss the enhancement of healthcare facilities in the Kokrajhar District. The meeting focused on the development of the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, aiming to provide better medical services to the residents of the region. The delegation highlighted the urgent need for advanced healthcare infrastructure to cater to the growing population.

The Government of Assam remains steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). CM Sarma assured the delegation that the government will continue to prioritize healthcare improvements in Kokrajhar and other parts of BTR, emphasizing that such developments are essential for the overall progress and well-being of the community. The discussion also underscored the government’s broader strategy to uplift the healthcare sector across Assam.