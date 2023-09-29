Assam CM  Himanta Biswa Sarma  Inaugurates Catamaran Vessels, Tug Boats

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a fleet of 10 Catamaran vessels, three Tug Boats, and a search and rescue vessel at Lachit Ghat in the city with the aim to improve water transport in the state.

The new fleet of 10 Catamaran vessels is set to bring in a transform the state’ water transport system. These vessels are highly efficient and are a safe and sustainable mode of water transportation. Their low-impact design makes them environmentally friendly and economically viable, contributing to Assam’s eco-conscious transportation infrastructure.

The vessels have been launched under a joint initiative of the Inland Water Commission and Assam Tourism Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We have handed over the catamaran ships to the state tourism department. While one ship will be used for tourists in Guwahati, the others will be used for tourists at Silghat, Kaliabor to Biswanath Ghat via Kaziranga to witness the aesthetic beauty.”

“We have also taken up a new project to start a cruise service for Guwahati. It is a joint collaboration between ATDCL and Sagarmala,” said Sarma.

The catamarans have a capacity of 100 passengers and six small four-wheelers each. The ships will be used in Guwahati division, 3 in Jorhat division and 2 in Dhubri division at a cost of Rs 38.43 crore. The remaining two ships will be used for tourists from Guwahati and the other for tourists from Shilghat in Kaliabar via Bishwanathghat to enjoy the beauty of Kaziranga. The three tug boats, constructed at a cost of Rs 15.75 crore, will be able to provide emergency response in case of any accident. In addition, search and rescue boats dedicated to the service of the public will patrol the inland waterways. The boat addition, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.79 crore, is expected to boost public confidence in water transport services.

The search and rescue vessel that has been launched will play a crucial role in responding swiftly to emergencies, ensuring the safety and security of those traveling through the various waterways in the state.

Speaking on the occasion Parimal Suklabaidya, state minister of transport, excisseand fisheries, stated on microblogging site X, “Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa will be dedicating 10 Catamaran vessels, 3 Tug Boats & 1 search & rescue vessel today to the people of Assam, taking the state a step forward in promoting sustainable & eco-friendly water transportation system.”