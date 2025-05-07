Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma intensifies criticism of Gaurav Gogoi over Pakistan visit

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday intensified his criticism of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his alleged visit to Pakistan without notifying either the state or central government.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma raised a series of serious concerns regarding Gogoi’s activities, stating that the government is currently awaiting official communication before deciding on further action.

According to Sarma, Gogoi stayed in Pakistan for 15 days in a personal capacity. He was initially accompanied by his wife, who returned to India after seven days. Sarma questioned the reasons behind Gogoi’s prolonged stay, remarking, “What was he doing in Pakistan while his wife was back in India?”

The Chief Minister also claimed that following his return, Gogoi took around 90 students to the Pakistan Embassy, with some allegedly unaware of their destination. He criticised the Congress party for sending mixed signals, noting that while Gogoi has not publicly confirmed the visit, certain Congress leaders are debating the legality of such travel.

Sarma highlighted internal divisions within the Congress, suggesting that party figures like Bhupen Bora and Ripun Bora are being more critical of Gogoi than the BJP itself.

Raising further concerns, Sarma alleged that members of Gogoi’s immediate family hold foreign citizenship, which he said posed questions about national security and accountability. He also referenced a previous incident where Gogoi reportedly lost his passport during a trip to Palestine and filed the report in Israel, implying an attempt to obscure his travel records.

The Chief Minister warned that such actions could lead to the loss of important data and hinted that the matter might be handed over to a central investigative agency. He added that once the relevant documents are received—expected by September 10—he plans to share them with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, leaving further action to parliamentary authorities.