31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ministers, Officials To Visit Over 25,000 Villages To Take Governance To People

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 31 (PTI): Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he, state ministers and government officials will visit 25,501 villages in a span of 15 days to understand the social infrastructure gap and level of implementation of various schemes.

Taking to Twitter, he said the state government will launch a massive outreach programme, “Raijyor Xomadhon (public solutions)- An initiative to understand people’s pulse”, to take governance directly to the people.

- Advertisement -

The state government officials will go to every village before ministerial visits to collate beneficiary data of government schemes and assess their reach, he said.

The ministerial visit to these villages will take place between October 1 and 15.

The objective of the outreach programme is to “ensure saturation of beneficiaries of all schemes by undertaking extensive data collection”, he said.

Officials will inspect social infrastructure at the village level to address deficits, if any, the chief minister said.

- Advertisement -

The drive will lead to the creation of a unified digital database for faster rollout of future schemes, he said.

“The programme will enhance public trust towards government institutions and improve the quality of social assets and publicise village report cards to gauge success levels”, Sarma added.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Karbi Anglong Delegation Meet

The Hills Times - 0