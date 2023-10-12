Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress Stand On Israel-Palestine War

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed the latter over its statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict and equated the party’s statement to that of Pakistan and Taliban’s position.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “Congress’s resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban.”

He claimed that Congress, Pakistan and Taliban “do not condemn” Hamas, “do not deplore” terror attack on Israel and are “silent” on women and children hostages.

“Sacrificing the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement is in Congress DNA,” the chief minister said.

Along with the text on ‘X’, he uploaded a section of the Congress’ statement and screenshots of two purported news clips of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In its resolution on October 9, the Congress said, “The CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

“The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate ceasefire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues, including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict.”

The assertions in the resolution by the party’s top decision-making body came a day after the Congress condemned the attacks on the people of Israel, saying violence of any type never provides any solution and it must stop.

The Congress came under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly supporting Hamas and the Palestine cause, without referring to the attack on Israel in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution.

Israel has vowed an unprecedented offensive against the militant group Hamas after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country’s south through air, land and sea on October 7.

On the fifth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel. In Gaza, 950 people have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, according to authorities there. (With inputs from PTI)