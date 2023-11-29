Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Surveys Progress Of Brahmaputra Bridge In Majuli

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma undertook a significant inspection of the under-construction bridge spanning the mighty Brahmaputra during his visit to Majuli district on Tuesday, said an official statement.

The bridge is poised to connect the world’s largest river island with Jorhat district, marking a historic milestone in regional connectivity.

During his visit, Sarma meticulously assessed the progress made thus far, emphasizing the strategic importance of this infrastructure project that promises to enhance accessibility and foster economic development in the region.

“Construction activities for the bridge that is being built with an estimated project cost of around Rs 650 crore had begun on November 29, 2021. The chief minister during the visit spoke to officials of Public Works Department, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and representatives of the group that has bagged the contract of building the bridge and issued instructions to diligently execute their respective parts,” the statement added.

Speaking to media-persons, Sarma exuded confidence the bridge, once operational, would fulfil a very longstanding demand of the residents of Majuli district, adding, “Instructions have issued to concerned officials to expedite the speed of construction so that maximum progress can be made before the onset of monsoon. He expressed satisfaction at the pace of construction that has been witnessed so far”.

Besides this, the chief minister also took stock of the ongoing works related to improvement of road infrastructure between Majuli and Lakhimpur being executed under the overall aegis of Public Works (Roads) Department, Assam government.

“Within this approximately 19-Km long road project, two bridges are being constructed and the total cost of the entire project has been estimated to cost around Rs 694 crore,” the statement added.

During the visit, the chief minister was accompanied by members of Parliament Tapan Gogoi and Pradan Barua, members of Legislative Assembly Bhuban Gam, Naba Kumar Doley, Manab Deka, along with a host of other senior officials.