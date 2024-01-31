Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Inaugurate Rs 14.67 Crore Worth of Welfare Projects in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: In a significant move towards enhancing public amenities and community infrastructure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate a series of welfare projects totaling Rs 14.67 crore here in Guwahati on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) through its official handle on X.

“HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will dedicate 31 community halls, 24 public toilets, and 19 cremation/burial grounds built at a cost of Rs 14.67 crore under Guwahati Municipal Corporation to the people of Guwahati tomorrow,” stated the CMO office Assam.

The inauguration event is scheduled to take place at Lal Ganesh in Guwahati, commencing at around 9:00 AM, as per the CMO’s announcement.

These projects, aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens, include the construction of 31 community halls, 24 public toilets, and 19 cremation/burial grounds.

The total investment of Rs 14.67 crore reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the essential needs of the community and fostering a more livable and inclusive urban environment.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership has consistently emphasized progress, welfare, and targeted development initiatives for the state. The upcoming inauguration aligns with the Chief Minister’s strategic vision to enhance the overall well-being of the residents of Guwahati, addressing both infrastructure gaps and community welfare concerns.