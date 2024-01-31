18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Inaugurate Rs 14.67 Crore Worth of Welfare Projects in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: In a significant move towards enhancing public amenities and community infrastructure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate a series of welfare projects totaling Rs 14.67 crore here in Guwahati on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) through its official handle on X.

- Advertisement -

“HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will dedicate 31 community halls, 24 public toilets, and 19 cremation/burial grounds built at a cost of Rs 14.67 crore under Guwahati Municipal Corporation to the people of Guwahati tomorrow,” stated the CMO office Assam.

The inauguration event is scheduled to take place at Lal Ganesh in Guwahati, commencing at around 9:00 AM, as per the CMO’s announcement.

These projects, aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens, include the construction of 31 community halls, 24 public toilets, and 19 cremation/burial grounds.

The total investment of Rs 14.67 crore reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the essential needs of the community and fostering a more livable and inclusive urban environment.

- Advertisement -

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership has consistently emphasized progress, welfare, and targeted development initiatives for the state. The upcoming inauguration aligns with the Chief Minister’s strategic vision to enhance the overall well-being of the residents of Guwahati, addressing both infrastructure gaps and community welfare concerns.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hindu Revivalism: Political Streams And The Symbolism Of The Ram Temple

The Hills Times - 0