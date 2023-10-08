Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate state of ‘Bir Lachit Barphukan’ at Narangi

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 8: A statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan is set to be inaugurated at the Bir Lachit Barphukan Park, Narangi Military Station in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

The inauguration, scheduled for Monday, will be presided over by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The event will be attended by Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM,SM,VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, Army and civil dignitaries, 500 combatants, and NCC Cadets.

Alongside the statue’s unveiling, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Assam Skill Development Mission and Indian Army will be signed, as revealed by Lt Col Rawat.