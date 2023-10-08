26 C
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate state of ‘Bir Lachit Barphukan’ at Narangi

Guwahati, Oct 8: A statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan is set to be inaugurated at the Bir Lachit Barphukan Park, Narangi Military Station in Guwahati.

The inauguration, scheduled for Monday, will be presided over by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The event will be attended by Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM,SM,VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, Army and civil dignitaries, 500 combatants, and NCC Cadets.

Alongside the statue’s unveiling, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Assam Skill Development Mission and Indian Army will be signed, as revealed by Lt Col Rawat.

