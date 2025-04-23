Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows to Hunt Down Terrorists Behind Deadly Pahalgam Attack

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed that India will “hunt down” all the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives. Taking to the social media platform X, Sarma expressed his strong condemnation of the attack, saying, “I have full faith that Bharat will hunt down each and every one of those cowards responsible for the dastardly attack in #Pahalgam today.”

He also conveyed his deep condolences, emphasizing that the entire nation stands firmly with the bereaved families during this tragic time.

The terrorist attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a popular meadow near Pahalgam town, a destination frequented by tourists.

According to officials, the assault resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including two foreigners and two local residents. This incident marks the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, reigniting concerns over security in the region.

Condemnations poured in from leaders across the country. Former Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh also denounced the attack, expressing solidarity with the grieving families and issuing a strong warning to those responsible. “Those who challenge the nation will pay a heavy price,” Singh stated, reflecting the country’s anger and resolve.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the public that authorities are still in the process of determining the final death toll from the terrorist strike. Investigations are ongoing, and security forces are actively working to track down those involved in this brutal attack, as the nation mourns yet another senseless loss of innocent lives.