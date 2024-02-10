Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Bharat For 2 Ex-Pms, Agronomist

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday lauded the Modi government’s decision to confer the prestigious Bharat Ratna upon late Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh, alongside late agronomist M S Swaminathan.

- Advertisement -

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma expressed nationwide jubilation at the recognition bestowed upon these eminent figures.

“Late Shri P V Narasimha Rao Garu being conferred with the Bharat Ratna is a momentous occasion that honours his extraordinary contributions to our nation’s development,” Sarma added.

He extolled Rao’s role as a scholar and polyglot, highlighting his pivotal tenure as the fourth chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and his initiation of significant land reforms.

Sarma further emphasised Narasimha Rao’s legacy as Prime Minister, crediting him for visionary economic reforms that transformed India’s economy and elevated its global stature.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on Choudhary Charan Singh, Sarma hailed him as a stalwart leader dedicated to the welfare of farmers, asserting that his legacy lives on in the hearts of the agricultural community.

He also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to honour Singh’s commitment to democratic values and his pivotal role in nation-building.

Later, expressing delight at the recognition of Dr MS Swaminathan, Sarma praised the agronomist’s groundbreaking contributions to India’s agricultural sector. The chief minister also lauded Swaminathan’s role as a global leader of the green revolution, whose efforts ensured food security for millions through revolutionary farming practices.

- Advertisement -

“An eminent agronomist, agricultural scientist, and humanitarian, Dr Swaminathan’s pioneering work has left an indelible mark on India’s agricultural landscape. As a global leader of the green revolution, his efforts spearheaded a movement that saved India from famine-like conditions in the 1960s. His introduction of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice revolutionised farming practices, ensuring food security for millions”, he posted.

Alongside Narasimha Rao, Choudhary Charan Singh, and Dr MS Swaminathan, late Bihar leader Karpoori Thakur and veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani have also been honoured this year, marking a historic high of five recipients in a single year.

Advani, aged 96, stands as the sole surviving member among the esteemed awardees.