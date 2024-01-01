Assam CM Himata Biswa Sarma lays foundation of Guwahati’s longest flyover project

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a four-lane elevated corridor project on Monday, promising to shorten the commute time between Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri for Guwahati residents.

The project, spanning just over five kilometres, will be the longest in Assam, connecting Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati FCI Godown.

The flyover, which also connects to Rajgarh, is expected to cost approximately Rs 852.68 crores.

Construction companies Gautam Constructions and Anupam Nirman, both involved in the construction of Guwahati’s Nilachal flyover, have won the tender to build the elevated corridors.