Assam CM Holds Crucial Talks with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Accelerating Key Infrastructure Projects

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a productive meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi today, emphasizing the need for expediting essential infrastructure projects in the state.

One of the primary topics of discussion was the Guwahati Ring Road, a significant initiative aimed at transforming the region’s connectivity and addressing persistent traffic congestion issues.

The meeting highlighted the critical role these projects play in bolstering Assam’s overall infrastructure. Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude for the valuable insights provided by Union Minister Gadkari during their deliberations.

“During my brief stay in Delhi, I had a very good discussion with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji regarding the matters pertaining to the upcoming Guwahati Ring Road and some other important projects. Grateful for his time and counsel,” Sarma shared on X.

The Guwahati Ring Road, a project of paramount importance, is anticipated to serve as a cornerstone in alleviating urban traffic woes and fostering the growth of Guwahati as a major city in the Northeast.

As Assam continues to focus on enhancing its infrastructure, collaboration between the state government and the central authorities becomes pivotal for the successful execution of these transformative projects.