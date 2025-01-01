Assam CM inaugurates footbridge at Paltan Bazar

23 C
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: In a significant step towards improving urban infrastructure and ensuring pedestrian safety, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a state-of-the-art footbridge at GS Road, Paltan Bazar, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

The CMO informed that the 17.5-meter-long bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 17 crore, exemplifies the Assam Government’s commitment to modernizing public amenities in high-traffic urban areas.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Aligned with the Assam Government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa inaugurated a 17.5-meter footbridge at GS Road, Paltan Bazar, constructed at a cost of ₹17 crore.”

Strategically located in one of Guwahati’s busiest areas, the newly inaugurated footbridge is designed to cater to a diverse group of users.

It is also equipped with a lift, ensuring accessibility for divyangjans, and an escalator to aid women and senior citizens in crossing the road with ease.

Additionally, an advanced drainage system has been integrated into the structure to prevent waterlogging, a common issue in the region during heavy rains.

The footbridge also features a dedicated safety room, offering an extra layer of security to pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the bridge is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the bustling Paltan Bazar area, ensuring smoother vehicular movement while providing pedestrians with a safe passage.

“Equipped with: lift for divyangjans, escalator for women and senior citizens, advanced drainage system, and a safety room. The bridge ensures safer pedestrian access and smooth traffic flow in the busy area”, the CMO added.

