Assam Chief Minister Expects Improvement of Situation in Manipur

Guwahati, July 01: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence in the gradually improving situation in Manipur, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of the Manipur government and Union Home Ministry in restoring peace to the state.

Speaking to the media, Sarma stated that the situation in Manipur is showing positive signs of improvement on a daily basis. He further projected that within the next week or 10 days, further progress will be witnessed.

While acknowledging the recent peace-building endeavors, Sarma criticized the Congress party, highlighting their belated concerns, suggesting that they should have voiced their apprehensions during the more turbulent phases of the situation.

He added that the Manipur government and Union Home Ministry have been working quietly behind the scenes to bring about peace in the valley, resulting in significant positive changes in the situation.

The Chief Minister also revealed that discussions with various stakeholders are currently in progress to expedite the restoration of peace in Manipur.

Earlier, A Sharda Devi, the BJP state president, expressed that the public’s support for the Chief Minister stems from their belief that the situation will improve under his leadership.

Devi emphasized that people have faith that if the situation is not promptly brought under control, it might escalate further. She attributed the current state of affairs to the actions of the previous government, asserting that the public has complete trust in the government led by CM Biren.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has decided to postpone the resumption of normal classes in all schools until July 8.

According to an order issued by L Nandakumar Singh, the State Director of School Education, zonal education officers have been instructed to inform the relevant parties and take appropriate measures accordingly.

The order stated that the resumption of regular classes for all schools in the state, as announced in a previous order dated June 19, will be deferred until July 8, or until further notice, whichever comes earlier.