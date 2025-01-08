Assam CM opposes AI voice translations, seeks centre’s intervention

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to address concerns over the use of AI-generated voice translations in official communications, following widespread criticism of a cybercrime awareness caller tune that many felt misrepresented the Assamese language, as reported in a news bulletin.

The caller tune, intended to promote cybercrime awareness, sparked outrage due to its artificial and inaccurate pronunciation of Assamese, a language recently designated as a Classical Language by the Indian government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister acknowledged the public sentiment, describing the AI-generated voice as “unacceptable” for a language with such a rich heritage and cultural significance.

“I will write to the central government to not allow translation using AI because it looks and sounds bad,” Sarma stated.

While expressing his dissatisfaction with the execution, he also admitted uncertainty about the origin of the controversial caller tune.

Prominent linguist and cultural advocate Dr. Umesh Bhattacharjya voiced his disappointment over the issue, stating, “This is unacceptable for a language with such rich heritage and cultural significance.”

He also argued that the poor AI-generated pronunciation undermines the dignity of Assamese, especially in light of its recent recognition as a Classical Language, a status that highlights its historical and literary importance.

The controversy has sparked broader discussions on the responsible use of AI in preserving and promoting regional languages.

“This issue goes beyond technology; it’s about respecting our linguistic identity”, the Chief Minister added.