Assam CM orders probe into alleged misconduct during ADRE exam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern and issued directives regarding an incident involving a girl student during the recent Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), a press release said on Monday.

As per reports, the student alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister emphasized that the dignity and respect of women, especially mothers and sisters, are of “utmost importance and non-negotiable.”

Sarma revealed that he had spoken with the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, G. P. Singh, regarding the allegations.

He also instructed the DGP to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Additionally, he highlighted a second case in North Lakhimpur, where cheating material was reportedly recovered from the inner garment of another female student on the same day.

“We have two crucial tasks before us. First, to conduct the ADRE examination with the highest level of integrity and transparency. We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances. Second, at the same time, we must ensure that the decency and dignity of our female candidates are upheld at all times”, Sarma stated in this post.

In light of these incidents, Sarma further called for the development of a standard operating procedure (SOP) to guide the conduct of searches involving women during exams.

He also emphasized that the SOP should take into account relevant judgments from courts and guidelines from the Women’s Commission, ensuring the respectful treatment of female candidates.

Notably, the Chief Minister directed that this SOP should be circulated before the next round of examinations to prevent further incidents of misconduct.

