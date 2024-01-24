Assam CM, PM Narendra Modi Extend Wishes on National Girl Child Day

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the comprehensive development and welfare of the girl child, extending heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on National Girl Child Day on Wednesday.

In a message emphasizing the importance of girl children, CM Sarma referred to them as the treasured gift of God.

Urging everyone to cherish this precious gift, he called for concerted efforts to create equal opportunities for girls to grow and flourish.

“As a father and a Mama to many young girls of Assam, I strongly believe in creating equal opportunities for our girls to grow and flourish. On #NationalGirlChildDay, we reiterate our commitment towards the welfare of our girls,” posted Chief Minister Sarma on his official X handle.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to express his admiration for the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child on National Girl Child Day.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said, “On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognize the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Both leaders’ messages underscored the collective responsibility to nurture and empower girl children, acknowledging their transformative role in building a stronger and more equitable society. The commitment expressed by the Assam Chief Minister and the Prime Minister reflects ongoing efforts to ensure that every girl in the country has the chance to fulfill her potential.