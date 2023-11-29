Assam CM presents Anundoram Borooah Award, 2023 to 27,183 HSLC meritorious students

20 C
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated 27,183 students from the state, who secured 75% or above in their HSLC Examination, with the Anundoram Borooah Award, 2023 on Wednesday.

Each student was presented with Rs 15,000, summing up to a total of Rs 40,77,45,000 sanctioned by the Government of Assam. The chief minister congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to aim high.

Cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ranoj Pegu, SEBA Chairman Ramesh Chand Jain and senior officials of the Education Department were also present at the event, held at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati’s Panjabari area.

The Anundoram Borooah Award has been presented by the state since 2005. The PM Schools for Rising India scheme was also inaugurated at the event, under which a grant of Rs 129 crore 46 lakh will be provided to 264 schools of the state.

