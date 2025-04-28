27 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 28, 2025
Assam CM Sarma Defends Remarks on Gaurav Gogoi, Cites “Verifiable Facts” Amid Congress Backlash

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATi, APR 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 27 defended his controversial comments about Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, insisting his statements were based on “verifiable facts” rather than political “rhetoric.” His defence came after Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused him of making baseless personal attacks to divert attention from corruption allegations.

Posting a series of updates on social media platform X, Sarma asserted that his remarks followed “due diligence and careful investigation.”

“No Sir. Once again, I would like to state with complete responsibility and full sense of authority that every word I have said is based entirely on verifiable facts and 100% authentic information,” Sarma wrote.

He further emphasised that the questions raised regarding Gogoi and his family were rooted in public interest, adding, “There are many more questions that will be raised in due course.” Sarma also stated that the ongoing investigation was “responsible” and “based purely on facts and documents.”

The row intensified after Venugopal attacked Sarma, calling his comments “pathetic” and “below-the-belt,” asserting that they showed Sarma was “unfit to be in public life.” Venugopal alleged that Sarma was questioning the loyalty of Gogoi’s family to distract from serious corruption charges.

He described Gogoi as an “honest leader” standing up against a “police state” and reaffirmed the Congress party’s full support for him.

The controversy erupted after Sarma publicly questioned whether Gogoi had travelled to Pakistan for 15 days and demanded clarifications regarding his visit. He also alleged possible links between Gogoi’s wife and a Pakistan-based NGO, seeking details about her employment and citizenship status, as well as that of their children.

Responding to the allegations, Gogoi challenged Sarma to prove his claims or resign. He further questioned whether Sarma would apply similar scrutiny to his own family, while raising issues related to alleged coal mafia activities in Assam’s hill regions.

