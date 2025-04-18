Assam CM Sarma Launches ₹100-Crore Development Projects in Karbi Anglong

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off a major two-day visit to Karbi Anglong on Thursday by launching a series of development projects worth over ₹100 crore.

- Advertisement -

At a public event near Rengbonghom Higher Secondary School in Diphu, the Chief Minister dedicated crucial infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing road connectivity and improving the quality of life across the hill district.

Speaking at the gathering, CM Sarma highlighted that the projects — including the construction, widening, and upgradation of roads and bridges — would significantly strengthen connectivity and open new opportunities for growth. He called it a milestone day for Karbi Anglong, predicting transformative changes for the region.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended a programme to distribute pre-school kits to Anganwadi Centres in Diphu. He underlined the government’s commitment to creating a joyful, play-based early learning environment, noting the vital role of Anganwadi workers and helpers. Acknowledging their demands for better pay, CM Sarma announced that their salaries would be increased starting October 1 this year, along with a one-time financial grant.

Reaffirming his government’s focus on education, CM Sarma shared plans to establish a Medical College, an Engineering College, a Sainik School, and a Cancer Hospital in Karbi Anglong. He stressed that strengthening human resource development — from grassroots Anganwadi Centres to higher education institutions — is a key government priority.

- Advertisement -

Updating on ongoing projects, the Chief Minister said the 1.4-kilometre four-lane flyover from Diphu Stadium to the General Post Office, being built at a cost of ₹198 crore, will be completed by December 31, 2025. He added that the 29.7-kilometre Hamren–Tumpreng road is set to be completed by the end of this year, and work on the 23-kilometre Rongjangphong–Amtreng road is progressing swiftly. The Cancer Hospital in Diphu is also expected to be completed within 2025.

During the visit, CM Sarma also announced a ₹1-crore grant for constructing the Bhupen Hazarika Stage in Diphu and unveiled statues of Reng Bonghom and Queen Kareng Terongpi, paying floral tributes in their honour.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with former members of six armed groups — PDCK, KLNLF, KPLT-D, KPLT-R, KPLT-M, and UPLA — who signed the historic Karbi Peace Accord in 2021. He reiterated the government’s strong commitment to fully implementing the accord and ensuring the complete rehabilitation and integration of ex-cadres into mainstream society. With a combined ₹1,000 crore development package funded by the Centre and State, the aim is to bring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity to the region.

The day’s programmes were attended by several dignitaries, including Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Garlosa, MP Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng and Dorsing Ronghang, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, and senior state officials.