29 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 23, 2024
type here...

Assam CM sets deadline for Barak Valley road repairs ahead of Durga Puja

While acknowledging the poor state of the roads, Sarma criticized the superficial repairs carried out ahead of his three-day visit.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the urgent issue of the Barak Valley’s deteriorating road conditions and announced that necessary repairs would be completed before the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Chief Minister’s Office informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

While acknowledging the poor state of the roads, Sarma criticized the superficial repairs carried out ahead of his three-day visit.

He also emphasized the need for quality work, stating, “There is no point in allowing contractors to profit from substandard repairs. I ask for patience until Durga Puja, by which time the roads will be properly fixed.”

The Chief Minister made this commitment after performing the Bhumi Pujan for a new Government Model College at Borjalenga in the Dholai constituency of Cachar district.

Additionally, the State Government has allocated ₹35 crore for the college’s construction.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Sarma noted that the process the Silchar Municipal Corporation election is on hold due to an ongoing case in the Gauhati High Court.

He further encouraged the Silchar residents to press for the election and consider filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to speed up the process.

10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Crime rates rise where indigenous Assamese are in minority: CM

The Hills Times -
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India