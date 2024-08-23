Assam CM sets deadline for Barak Valley road repairs ahead of Durga Puja

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the urgent issue of the Barak Valley’s deteriorating road conditions and announced that necessary repairs would be completed before the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Chief Minister’s Office informed on Friday.

While acknowledging the poor state of the roads, Sarma criticized the superficial repairs carried out ahead of his three-day visit.

He also emphasized the need for quality work, stating, “There is no point in allowing contractors to profit from substandard repairs. I ask for patience until Durga Puja, by which time the roads will be properly fixed.”

The Chief Minister made this commitment after performing the Bhumi Pujan for a new Government Model College at Borjalenga in the Dholai constituency of Cachar district.

Additionally, the State Government has allocated ₹35 crore for the college’s construction.

Meanwhile, Sarma noted that the process the Silchar Municipal Corporation election is on hold due to an ongoing case in the Gauhati High Court.

He further encouraged the Silchar residents to press for the election and consider filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to speed up the process.