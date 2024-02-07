Assam CM To Spend Night in Village, Engage with Locals on Modi Government’s Welfare Schemes

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced his decision to spend a night amongst the residents of Raja Pukhuri Shyam Gaon in Sarupathar on February 12th with an aim to connect with the local populace and acknowledge various welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government.

This decision comes following a directive from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, who urged all party workers to participate in the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ by spending 24 hours in a village and spreading awareness about the government’s welfare initiatives.

In a statement shared on the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma stated, “Adarniya Adhyaksh ji Shri J.P Nadda ji has asked all karyakartas to spend 24 hours in a village and interact with the people about various welfare programs of the Modi Government, under the #GaonChaloAbhiyan. Accordingly, on February 12th, I will be spending the night amongst the people of Raja Pukhuri Shyam Gaon in Sarupathar.”

The initiative is expected to facilitate direct interaction between the Chief Minister and the villagers, providing a platform for them to voice their concerns and discuss the impact of government schemes on their lives. It also underscores the BJP’s commitment to grassroots engagement and strengthening ties with rural communities.