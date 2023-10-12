Assam: College student allegedly commits suicide in Nagaon

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Oct 12: In a tragic event, Marjaan Begum, an undergraduate student from Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College in Assam’s Nagaon district, committed suicide in her hostel room on Thursday.

It is reported that she was unwell for some days and had returned from a hospital visit earlier in the day. The reason for her drastic action remains unknown.

This incident follows a similar case in March, where a medical student, Kamal Brahma from Diphu Medical College Hospital in Karbi Anglong district, allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room due to stress over poor academic performance.