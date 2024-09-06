33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
type here...

Assam College Teachers Protest Delayed Promotions, Salary Revisions

College teachers in Assam launch statewide protests against delayed promotions and pending salary revisions, demanding swift government action.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 6, Friday: College teachers across Assam have launched a series of statewide protests to express their frustration over delayed promotions and pending salary revisions. The protests, which began earlier this week, have seen significant participation from educators at various government and aided colleges, highlighting their grievances against prolonged bureaucratic delays and the lack of response from the authorities.

- Advertisement -

The agitating teachers are demanding immediate implementation of long-pending promotions and salary revisions as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. They argue that despite repeated assurances from the state government, no concrete steps have been taken to address their concerns, leading to growing discontent among the teaching fraternity.

“We have been waiting for years for our promotions and salary revisions,” said a protesting teacher. “The government has failed to honor its commitments, and we are left with no choice but to protest. These delays are demoralizing and affect our professional growth and motivation.”

The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA), the leading body representing the educators, has called for urgent intervention by the state government to resolve the issues. In a statement, ACTA stressed that the repeated delays in promotions and salary revisions violate the rights of teachers and negatively impact the overall quality of higher education in the state.

In response to the growing unrest, the Assam government has assured teachers that their concerns will be addressed promptly. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that the government is aware of the issues and is working on a comprehensive plan to implement the pending promotions and salary revisions.

- Advertisement -

As the protests continue, college teachers have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met soon. They are calling for swift and decisive government action to restore confidence and ensure justice for the teaching community in Assam.

10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

LPG truck fire breaks out on NH-31 Kokrajhar; driver rescued

The Hills Times -
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar