Assam College Teachers Protest Delayed Promotions, Salary Revisions

September 6, Friday: College teachers across Assam have launched a series of statewide protests to express their frustration over delayed promotions and pending salary revisions. The protests, which began earlier this week, have seen significant participation from educators at various government and aided colleges, highlighting their grievances against prolonged bureaucratic delays and the lack of response from the authorities.

The agitating teachers are demanding immediate implementation of long-pending promotions and salary revisions as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. They argue that despite repeated assurances from the state government, no concrete steps have been taken to address their concerns, leading to growing discontent among the teaching fraternity.

“We have been waiting for years for our promotions and salary revisions,” said a protesting teacher. “The government has failed to honor its commitments, and we are left with no choice but to protest. These delays are demoralizing and affect our professional growth and motivation.”

The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA), the leading body representing the educators, has called for urgent intervention by the state government to resolve the issues. In a statement, ACTA stressed that the repeated delays in promotions and salary revisions violate the rights of teachers and negatively impact the overall quality of higher education in the state.

In response to the growing unrest, the Assam government has assured teachers that their concerns will be addressed promptly. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that the government is aware of the issues and is working on a comprehensive plan to implement the pending promotions and salary revisions.

As the protests continue, college teachers have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met soon. They are calling for swift and decisive government action to restore confidence and ensure justice for the teaching community in Assam.