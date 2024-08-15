Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Summoned by Income Tax Department

HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: Assam Congress leader Bhupen Borah has been summoned by the Income Tax Department for questioning in Guwahati. The summons comes amidst ongoing investigations, and Borah is expected to appear before the authorities to provide details regarding his financial dealings.

The development has sparked political tensions in Assam, with the Congress party viewing the move as politically motivated. Party leaders have rallied around Borah, accusing the government of using central agencies to target opposition figures.

Borah, who serves as the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, is a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape. His summons by the Income Tax Department is being closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the political scenario in Assam.

While Borah has not yet commented on the matter, sources close to him suggest that he will cooperate with the authorities. The situation is still unfolding, and it remains to be seen how it will impact the broader political dynamics in the region. The Congress party is expected to address the issue in the coming days as they strategize their response.