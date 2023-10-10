Assam: Controller of Drugs suspends drug licenses of two pharmacies in Guwahati for 7 days

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Controller of Drugs, Assam has ordered the closure of two Guwahati-based pharmacies, KV Sales and Ayush Pharma, for seven days following allegations of selling expired medicines.

The licenses of these pharmacies have been suspended, prohibiting any sale or purchase of drugs during this period.

The allegations were made by the Assam Drugs Association, leading to an investigation by the Drugs Control Administration.

Despite a show-cause notice and an opportunity to explain, the responses from the pharmacy owners were deemed unsatisfactory, resulting in the closure decision.

The notice issued by the Controller of Drugs read, “Therefore in exercise of the power conferred on the undersigned under Rule, 66(1) of the Drugs Cosmetics Rule, 1945, I Shri Biswajit Talukdar Drugs Controller (c) & Licensing Authority, Assam, under Rule, 59(1) of the Drugs & Cosmetics Rule, 1945 hereby Suspended your above stated Licence- KMP/21762 & 21763 in Form 208/218 with immediate effect for the period of 7 days from the date of receipt of this letter, you are directed that no sale and purchase of drugs she be conducted in the suspended period.”