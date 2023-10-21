25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Assam cop flees stripping his uniform after vigilance team raids police station

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Udalguri, Oct 21: In a bizarre incident, an Assam Police officer, Kobindra Rabha, is presently at large following corruption allegations leveled against the cop.

As per preliminary reports, Rabha is the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Rowta Police Station in Udalguri district. The situation unfolded after the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam conducted raids at the Rowta Police Station.

Rabha fled from the station to evade arrest after being caught in the act of accepting a bribe, sources report. It is also reported that Rabha fled leaving behind his uniform and escaped from the police station.

