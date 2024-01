HT Digital,

Tinsukia, Jan 31: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, identified as Sanjay Kumar from Haryana, reportedly committed suicide in Assam’s Tinsukia district today.

The tragic incident occurred in the Kakratali locality, where Kumar was stationed with the 68th battalion of the CRPF.

This follows reports of another CRPF jawan from Assam being killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The reason behind Kumar’s suspected suicide is yet to be determined, sources report.