Assam: CRPF Jawan shoots self in suspected case of suicide in Karimganj

A CRPF Jawan hailing from Bihar and posted in Assam's Karimganj reportedly shot himself to death with his service rifle on October 3 in Ratabari under Karimganj district.

HT Digital

Karimganj, Oct 3: In what can be suspected as a case of suicide, a personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly died after shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty at camp-10 in Karimganj’s Ratabari locality on Monday.

The deceased jawan identified as Ajay Singh (53) was rushed to the hospital by CRPF officials for an autopsy. A probe has been launched into the incident.

The deceased CRPF personnel was a resident of Indupur village in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

Numerous speculations have risen following the death of the CRPF personnel, although nothing has been ascertained yet.

