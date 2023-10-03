Assam: CRPF Jawan shoots self in suspected case of suicide in Karimganj

HT Digital

Karimganj, Oct 3: In what can be suspected as a case of suicide, a personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly died after shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty at camp-10 in Karimganj’s Ratabari locality on Monday.

The deceased jawan identified as Ajay Singh (53) was rushed to the hospital by CRPF officials for an autopsy. A probe has been launched into the incident.

The deceased CRPF personnel was a resident of Indupur village in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

Numerous speculations have risen following the death of the CRPF personnel, although nothing has been ascertained yet.