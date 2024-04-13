23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Assam: Death, injuries mark first day of Rongali Bihu as rhino goes on rampage

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 13: During the Goru Bihu festival in Dergaon, Assam, the celebrations were interrupted by a series of unfortunate events involving a one-horned rhinoceros.

On Saturday, the rhino attacked two youths in different locations, causing panic among the locals. The first victim, Akash Chetry from Bormukoli Village in Jorhat district, was seriously injured in the attack.

Shortly after, the rhino moved to Hanhchowa village in Dergaon under Golaghat district, where it attacked another youth, Latu Das, near Gelabil River causing severe injuries. Reports indicate a delayed response from the local forest department, with only two members arriving after the attacks took place.

Both victims were rushed to hospitals in critical condition. The situation worsened at Karayani locality where a forest worker tried to neutralize the rhino. A stray bullet hit Nasiruddin Ahmed in the neck, causing injury.

The details of the shooting are yet to be disclosed by the police and the forest department, causing outrage among the locals.

