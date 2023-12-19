24 C
Assam DGP commends Karbi Anglong Police for suspending 56 driving licences, stresses importance of road safety

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Appreciating Karbi Anglong Police for suspending 56 driving licences, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday said that roads have to be kept safe for the people.

Insterestingly, Karbi Along DTO have suspended 500 driving licences so far.

“Another 56 Driving Licences of individuals of Karbi Anglong District have been suspended for a period of 3 months for violating MV Act and rules. So far more than 500 DLs have been suspended by DTO, Karbi Anglong,” the Karbi Anglong Police wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Replying on the same post, Assam DGP said, ” Excellent. We’ve to keep our roads safe for people”.

