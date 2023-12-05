20 C
Assam: DGP GP Singh directs Guwahati CP to submit detailed report in Jalukbari PS suicide case

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 5: Assam’s Director General of Police, GP Singh, has directed Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of an inmate at Jalukbari police station.

Singh emphasised the need for structural improvements to prevent such incidents in the future. He advised that measures should be taken to eliminate any elements within the lockup that could potentially lead to suicidal tendencies.

The inmate, Jehirul Islam, who was arrested on theft charges, was found hanging in his cell. This incident has caused a stir among the police personnel and high-ranking officers, along with a judge, visited the station to evaluate the situation.

