Assam DGP Issues Guidelines for Bharat Jodo Yatra Amid Rising Tensions

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: As tensions escalate in Assam amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) organized by the Indian National Congress, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has issued a set of guidelines to the event organizers.

The directive emphasizes adherence to the resolutions of the Advance Security Liaison (ASL), given that a Z+ category ASL Protectee (PP) is part of the yatra.

DGP Singh also underscored the importance of avoiding unscheduled stoppages during the yatra, urging organizers to maintain a smooth flow of the event.

In a statement posted on the microblogging site X, Singh stated, “The organizers are advised to stick to resolutions of the ASL since Z+ category ASL PP is part of the event. Unscheduled stoppages should be avoided.”

“Reference road event organised by Indian National Congress – 1. The organisers are advised to stick to resolutions of the ASL since Z+ category ASL PP is part of the event. 2. Unscheduled stoppages should be avoided 3. The ASL PP may be advised not to leave the vehicle without advance intimation to local administration & Police 4. Other participants are also advised not to expose the PP through unscheduled stoppages. 5. One IGP of @assampolice is supervising the arrangements 6. SP Rank officer along with sufficient force is travelling with the convoy in addition to route deployment 7. The participants of road event are advised not to physically counter localised political protests to the event and leave the same to the deployed and/or accompanying police contingent. We remain committed to provide safe passage to the road event as discussed and decided in the ASL,” Singh wrote on microblogging site X.

This development follows Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive to the police to investigate the alleged attack on the car of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in the state’s Sonitpur district.

The political atmosphere in Assam remains charged as the BJY progresses through the region, with security measures being reinforced to ensure the safety of participants and prevent any untoward incidents.