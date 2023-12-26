17.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
type here...

Assam DGP orders probe into youth’s suicide amid torture allegations

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 25: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has ordered an investigation into the alleged suicide of Dipankar Gogoi, also known as Tiseng, from Titabar in Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

The order follows claims by a group of five young men, reportedly arrested and questioned for their supposed part in the Jorhat grenade explosion, of physical and mental torture. Sources indicate that Gogoi, unable to cope with the humiliation, may have taken his own life.

The deceased’s family alleges that Gogoi had been subjected to torment due to suspicions surrounding his involvement in the blast. His body was discovered hanging from a tree near a tea garden close to his Titabar home.

DGP Singh has confirmed that the inquiry, led by the IGP Eastern Range, will scrutinise all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage from the police station and the medical report issued upon Gogoi’s release. In a tweet, Singh reaffirmed the Assam Police’s commitment to adhering to legal procedures in response to criminal and terrorist activities.

Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gold cheaper than dosa: Rants flight passenger after he pays Rs...

The Hills Times - 0
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’ Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000 7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India 8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season