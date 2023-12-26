Assam DGP orders probe into youth’s suicide amid torture allegations

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 25: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has ordered an investigation into the alleged suicide of Dipankar Gogoi, also known as Tiseng, from Titabar in Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

The order follows claims by a group of five young men, reportedly arrested and questioned for their supposed part in the Jorhat grenade explosion, of physical and mental torture. Sources indicate that Gogoi, unable to cope with the humiliation, may have taken his own life.

The deceased’s family alleges that Gogoi had been subjected to torment due to suspicions surrounding his involvement in the blast. His body was discovered hanging from a tree near a tea garden close to his Titabar home.

DGP Singh has confirmed that the inquiry, led by the IGP Eastern Range, will scrutinise all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage from the police station and the medical report issued upon Gogoi’s release. In a tweet, Singh reaffirmed the Assam Police’s commitment to adhering to legal procedures in response to criminal and terrorist activities.