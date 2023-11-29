18 C
Assam: Dhubri man detained for displaying a ‘Free Palestine’ flag on his car

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dhubri, Nov 29: A man from Dhubri has been detained by the police for displaying a ‘Free Palestine’ flag on his car, according to reports on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Asif Zaman from Chapar town in Dhubri district, was taken into custody in front of the customs department office at ward number 1. He had installed a Palestine flag on his car, under which ‘Free Palestine’ was written.

This action led to his detention. Zaman is currently under police interrogation. The incident comes amid a global divide over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with some supporting Israel’s right to self-defence, and others condemning the loss of civilian lives in Palestine, particularly women and children.

