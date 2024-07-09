Assam Direct Recruitment exams for Grade 3 and 4 to be held in September-October: CM

32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revealed certain important initiatives for state recruitment exams while addressing the ongoing flood relief operations in the region during a Facebook live session.

While speaking to the audience, Sarma outlined the timetable and phases of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 3 and Grade 4 positions.

The preliminary exams for Grade 3 positions are scheduled to begin on September 15, 22, and 29, with mains and viva rounds to follow.

Meanwhile, Grade 4 exams will commence with preliminaries on October 20 and 27, and will progress through mains and viva assessments. The recruitment effort is targeting approximately 7,500 Grade 3 and 4,500 Grade 4 vacancies throughout the state.

Ahead of the upcoming cabinet meeting on July 10, the Chief Minister underscored the significance of ministerial visits to flood-affected areas for damage assessment and prompt planning of rehabilitation efforts.

He also reiterated the need for expeditious action, emphasizing the restoration of normalcy by August 15, 2024, particularly for students and families impacted by the floods.

Sarma further discussed inquiries about Assam Police recruitment, stating that physical tests will begin on October 3 to fill 6,400 positions once flood-affected areas are ready. He also mentioned plans for future recruitment in elementary and secondary education fields in 2025, recognizing the extended timelines for secondary education exams.

