Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1794.05 crore seized in multiple raids across state between 2021-23

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital.

Guwahati, Nov 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a data of total number of drugs recovered under National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in the last two years.

Exuding happiness on the achievements the state has made in the last two years in connection with recovery of drugs, contraband items, CM Sarma wrote on platform X, “Our actions to make Drugs Free Assam are showing amazing results. Here are the achievements we have made so far in the last two and a half years”. CM Sarma shared the results of the multiple raids conducted across the state banned substances in the form of tablets/capsules accounting the maximum recovery of 1,13,19,235 as mentioned in the data.

Additionally, total cash of Rs 4,90,50,994 has been also recovered in the last two years during the seizure of the banned substances in several cases.

Noteworthy, the total market value of the seized items has been estimated to be Rs 1,794.05 crore.

