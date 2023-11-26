19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Assam: DTP operator of local daily arrested on charges of assaulting minor daughter

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 26: In a shocking incident, a DTP operator at a newspaper organization in Guwahati has been accused of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter. The accused, Jayanta Talukdar, was arrested under the POCSO Act.

The incident came to light when the victim reported her experiences to the police and lodged a complaint at the Paltan Bazar police station, accompanied by her grandmother. Following the complaint, Talukdar was arrested on November 24, 2023.

He was presented in court the following day and has been remanded in judicial custody.

