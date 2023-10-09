Assam: Education department releases schedule for HSLC exams 2024, to begin on February 16

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 9: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2024 will commence on February 16 and end on March 4.

- Advertisement -

The practical examination is scheduled to start on February 2, while the theory examination will begin on February 16. SEBA introduced OMR sheets for answering objective-type questions in the upcoming HSLC examinations last month.

As per a directive issued by SEBA to the Inspector of Schools (AII), 50 percent of the total marks will be objective type questions carrying one mark each in core subjects including English (CI), General Mathematics (C2), General Science (C3) and Social Science (C4).

Each candidate will receive one OMR sheet. Separate answer scripts containing 16 pages will be provided for the remaining 50 percent questions, as was the practice earlier.