Assam Education Minister commends Inspector of Schools for National Education Award

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a proud moment for the education sector in Assam, the state’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Smti Dipika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (M) and Deputy Director of Secondary Education.

Choudhury was honored with the prestigious National Award for Innovation and Good Practices in Education by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Pegu expressed his joy and pride in Dipika Choudhury’s achievement, highlighting her dedication to enhancing the educational landscape in Assam.

“Congratulations to Smti Dipika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (M) and Dy. Director of Secondary Education for receiving the 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. Hon’ble Education Minister of GoI Sri @dpradhanbjp Ji conferred her the award last evening. @CMOfficeAssam @SchoolEdnAssam

The National Award for Innovation and Good Practices in Education is a recognition of outstanding contributions to the field of education, acknowledging individuals who have demonstrated innovative practices and made a significant impact on the learning environment.

In another tweet, Pegu also informed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will confer the Literary Award and Pension 2023 to 23 noted literateur of Assam on the 92nd birth anniversary of distinguished Writer and Journalist late Homen Borgohain on Thursday at 11 am at the Media Hall CMO.

The education minister also congratulated the nominees in advance.