21 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...

Assam: Elderly man goes missing from Khanapara Veterinary filed after PM Modi’s event

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 4: An elderly man named Upen Kalita disappeared from the Khanapara area of Guwahati on Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s large-scale event.

- Advertisement -

Kalita, a resident of Bahari Village in Barpeta district, was among the thousands of attendees at the Veterinary College Playground for the Prime Minister’s gathering. Reports indicate that Kalita became unaccounted for once the crowd dispersed after the event concluded.

The family of the missing man has requested anyone with information about Kalita to contact 7086048750.

Earlier in the day, a significant number of attendees, primarily women, were present at the Khanapara veterinary field for PM Modi’s speech, during which he inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 11,600 crore.

10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Massive protests across Ladakh as demand for statehood rises

The Hills Times - 0
10 Types Of Maggi To Try 8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron