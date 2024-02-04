Assam: Elderly man goes missing from Khanapara Veterinary filed after PM Modi’s event

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 4: An elderly man named Upen Kalita disappeared from the Khanapara area of Guwahati on Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s large-scale event.

Kalita, a resident of Bahari Village in Barpeta district, was among the thousands of attendees at the Veterinary College Playground for the Prime Minister’s gathering. Reports indicate that Kalita became unaccounted for once the crowd dispersed after the event concluded.

The family of the missing man has requested anyone with information about Kalita to contact 7086048750.

Earlier in the day, a significant number of attendees, primarily women, were present at the Khanapara veterinary field for PM Modi’s speech, during which he inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 11,600 crore.