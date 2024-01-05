17 C
Assam : Elephant calf found dead in Boko

Boko, Jan 5: An elephant calf was found dead in a paddy field in the Nowapara area of Boko in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district. The cause of death is currently unknown. Upon receiving information about the incident, forest officials arrived to inspect the carcass.

This incident follows the electrocution of two adult elephants last month in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, highlighting the growing human-elephant conflict in the region.

On the same day, another elephant calf died from illness despite receiving medical treatment in Nagaon district’s Kampur. The calf, born within a herd, fell ill soon after birth.

Despite being tranquilized and transported for treatment by the forest department, the calf did not survive. Locals have blamed the forest department for negligence, escalating the controversy over the welfare of elephants in the area.

